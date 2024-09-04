WATCH video of rescue of child in Andhra Pradesh flood in neck deep water

Andhra Pradesh: A heart rendering video of rescue of child in Andhra Pradesh flood from neck deep water has gone viral and has been widely shared on social media platforms.

Amid flood-like situation in several parts of the city, drones have been seen providing food to the locals. Relief work is underway in the flooded area.

Due to the flood-like situation after incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh, Indian Naval Aircraft, Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) and diving teams from Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam have been deployed to augment the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts in the state.

Four helicopters (02 ALH & 02 Chetak) and one Dornier aircraft have been deployed to provide search and rescue (SAR) cover. So far 22 stranded personnel have been rescued and more than 1000 kg of food was air-dropped for stranded individuals. 10 FRTs have also been deployed to augment the rescue efforts.

Additional Naval assets and rescue teams with associated gear are kept on standby to provide necessary assistance, the Eastern Naval Command informed.

In the video, two people can bee seen wading through neck deep water with a child in a plastic crate precariously placed on a rubber mat.

The child is seen wriggling its hands and legs happily while in the crate.

Watch The Video Of The Rescue Of The Child In Andhra Pradesh Here:

Singh Nagar & adjacent areas submerged in water after heavy rains hit parts of #AndhraPradesh. Govt has already launched rescue, relief operation for over 2 lakh people stranded in their residences. A video is viral in which two persons were seen rescuing a toddler using a tray. pic.twitter.com/xGgmlT7FQe — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) September 3, 2024