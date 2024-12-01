Watch Video: Narrow escape for passengers as flight struggles to land at Chennai Airport amid Cyclone Fengal

Chennai: Indigo flyers had a narrow escape from a accident after the flight struggled to land at Chennai Airport and had to abort its landing at the last moment. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

The Cyclone Fangle made landfall in Tamil Nadu and brought strong winds alomng with heavy rainfall across various regions of northern districts of the state. Among them, Chennai and Puducheer were hard hit by the cylcone.

Due to dangerous weather conditions, the Chennai Airport remained closed until 4 AM on Sunday. Flight were seen struggling to land amid the intense weather conditions like powerful crosswinds and low visibility at Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

The video of some of the landings have surfaced on social media. Many social media users have raised concern over why flights were allowed to operate under such dangerous weather conditions.

The video shows a flight facing difficulties while landing and at last forced to abort its landing. This video shows the challenges pilots faced during the adverse weather. Meanwhile, another flight managed to battle the crosswinds and land safely, offering a nerve-wracking experience for those onboard.

The video was shared on X platform with the caption, “Abolsutely insane videos emerging of planes trying to land at the Chennai airport before it was closed off… Why were landings even attempted in such adverse weather?.”

Watch Video here:

Abolsutely insane videos emerging of planes trying to land at the Chennai airport before it was closed off… Why were landings even attempted in such adverse weather? pic.twitter.com/JtoWEp6Tjd — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) December 1, 2024

Cyclone Fengal made landfall along the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. It has remained stationary for the past six hours near the union territory, approximately 30 kilometers north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometers east of Villupuram.

It is expected to move westward slowly and weaken into a deep depression over northern coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within the next six hours.