Watch Video! Couple chase food delivery agent, rams him to death in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a martial arts trainer and his wife allegedly chased and killed a food delivery agent, after victims scooter brushed their car, damaging the vehicle’s rear view mirror.

The incident, which took place on the night of October 25 at Nataraja Layout, has sent shockwaves across the city, with CCTV footage revealing that the couple intentionally rammed their car into the victim’s scooter following a minor brush.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar (32) from Kerala and his wife Aarati Sharma (30) from Jammu and Kashmir. The couple had been married for five years. The deceased, Darshan, was a bachelor from Kembattalli and is survived by his parents and sister, as TOI reported.

As per report, Darshan was on his way to deliver a parcel when he hit the couple’s car mirror at around 9 pm. Darshan apologised and moved ahead as he was on a food delivery run.

Infuriated Manoj, took a u-turn and chased Darshan’s scooter. In a few minutes, he spotted Darshan. Pressing the accelerator, Kumar rammed the car into Darshan’s scooter from behind and sped away. Both Darshan and Varun fell onto the road.

On seeing this, locals rushed Darshan and his pillion rider Varun to the hospital. Doctors declared Darshan dead on arrival.

Advertisement

His sister then filed a hit-and-run case with the JP Nagar traffic police against an unknown car driver. However, the police checked the CCTV footage and realised that the car driver had deliberately hit Darshan’s scooter from behind. The video showed the driver suddenly turning left, ramming into the scooter, and then speeding away, which appeared to be an intentional act.

Here is the video:

Road Rage Shocker from Bengaluru!

A couple accused of murdering a Zepto delivery agent after his bike dented their car. They chased him for 2 km, rammed the bike, killing him & injuring a friend riding pillion. Unaware of CCTV cameras, they returned to the spot to pick up car… pic.twitter.com/riNz8PnPG7 — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 30, 2025

After this discovery, the case was handed over to the Puttenahalli police, who registered a murder case. CCTV footage also showed that the accused couple came back to the accident spot around 9:40 p.m. in their car. They parked nearby, got out wearing masks, and started collecting broken parts of their vehicle that had fallen off during the crash.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalasar confirmed the arrests, stating that both Manoj and Aarati had confessed to their involvement.

Also Read: Bengaluru Construction Site Mishap Claims Two Lives