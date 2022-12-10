Watch: 24 year old kidnapped from home by a mob of around 100 people

Telengana: In a shocking incident form Telengana, a 24 year old woman was kidnapped from her own home by a mob consisting of about a 100 people. 16 of the accused have already been arrested with relation to the incident.

The incident took place in Adibatla area of Ranga Reddy district.

The men reportedly vandalised her house and also thrashed up her father.

The victim is a desntist named Vaishali. The main accused has been identified as K Naveen Reddy is a promoter of a chain of tea outlets. According to him, he and Vaishali had gotten married but her parents changed their mind about the wedding after she became a dentist. He is 26 years old.

Naveen and Vaishali had apparently gotten to know each other on a badminton court and had gradually gotten closer. Naveen had proposed marriage but had been rejected. Following this he had proceeded to harass her on various social media websites. She has claimed that she had filed a complaint with the police alleging stalking.

The woman was reportedly rescued by police within six hours. So far, sixteen people have been detained. Mahesh Bagwath, Rachakonda Police Commissioner has assured that all the people involved in this will soon be arrested.

Watch the disturbing video here: