Watch! Uncontrollable Volvo bus loses control, mows down cars, bikes on hebbal flyover in Bengaluru

Nation
By Abhilasha
volvo bus accident

Bengaluru: In a major tragedy, as driver of a Volvo lost control of the bus and rammed into a series of vehicles in the middle of the Hebbal flyover in Bangalore. The entire video has been captured by CCTV.

The incident took place at 9.25 am on Monday.

According to the footage, the driver was seen driving the Volvo bus which was enroute to HSR layout from airport with one hand on the steering wheel,when he sees the traffic, he tries to apply brakes. In a matter of some seconds, the bus crashes into three bikes and two cars were mowed down.

Reports say, one biker sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical aid.

The windshield of the bus was broken.

Further probe into the incident is underway.

