Watch! Tihar Jailor Deepak Sharma waves pistol while dancing at birthday party, later suspended

New-Delhi: Delhi’s Tihar Jailor Deepak Sharma has been suspended after a video of him waving pistol while dancing at a birthday party has gone viral.

The incident reportedly took place at a birthday party for the spouse of a BJP corporator from Gonda.

The video that has gone viral on social media can be seen Deepak dancing to a song ” Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hun Mein” while brandishing his pistol. Two people are also seen dancing with him.

According to reports, Industrialist Neeraj Gupta, husband of BJP Corporator had organised a birthday party at Seemapuri. BJP MLA’s, councillors, and bollywood celebrities along with Tihar Jail’s Jailor Deepak Sharma also attended the party.

Reacting strongly to the video, the Director General of Tihar Jail suspended Sharma and have launched an investigation on him. The Delhi Police have not released an official statement regarding the video or its timing.

Deepak Sharma, is a social media influencer and also a body builder and has several lakh followers on his Instagram account.

