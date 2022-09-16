Watch the First look of cheetahs from Nambia that’ll be brought back to India tomorrow

Cheetahs, the world’s fastest mammals, are all set to be reintroduced to India.The last cheetah that is spotted died in Sal forests of Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district in 1948 and the wild animal was declared extinct in the country in 1952.

The Cheetahs will be brought from Namibia to India on September 17. The cheetah will be brought in a special cargo flight Boeing -747 and will land in Gwalior instead of Jaipur on September 17. They will be then brought to Kuno National Park in a helicopter, informed SP Yadav, Project Cheetah chief.

Laurie Marker, who is a cheetah expert, will be accompanied by three more biologists and all these people will come by chartered flight, special wooden kits have been used to bring Cheetah which is made according to the international standards, which has the facility of air movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, will release cheetahs in Kuno National Park at around 10:45 am.

The cheetahs that would be released are from Namibia and have been brought under an MoU signed earlier this year. The introduction of cheetahs in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is the world’s first intercontinental large wild carnivore translocation project.

