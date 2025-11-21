Watch! Tejas fighter aircraft crashes during flight display at Dubai Air Show

Advertisement

Dubai:India’s indigenously-built fighter jet, Tejas, crashed at the Dubai Air Show on Friday during a flight display. The fighter jet went down at around 2.10 pm (local time).

A black smoke was reportedly seen over Al Maktoum International Airport where the air show had been taking place.

There was no immediate confirmation from officials on the condition of the pilot or whether an ejection occurred. An official statement from the Indian Air Force is awaited.

This is the second crash ever involving a Tejas aircraft, the first one being in 2024 near Jaisalmer.

Advertisement

Here is the video:

BREAKING: An Indian Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. pic.twitter.com/TvwUoe3juh — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 21, 2025