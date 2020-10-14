ramdev falls off elephant
A Twitter Video Grab

Watch; Swami Ramdev Falls Off Elephant While Performing Yoga

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a funny incident, that has made netizens crazy is yoga guru Ramdev falling off an elephant while trying to perform yoga on top of it.

In the video that has gone viral the Yoga guru is seen performing a few asanas on top of the pachyderm. Just then then the animal is seen moving and this makes Ramdev loose balance and topple off.

Later the yoga guru is seen smiling and dusting dirt off his clothes.

It has evoked funny responses from netizens and has been widely shared.

This is the second such incident with the yoga guru, earlier he had fallen off a cycle, the video of which had become viral.

Watch Both The Videos Here: 

