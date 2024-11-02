WATCH: Shocking! Pregnant woman forced to clean blood soaked hospital bed post husband’s death

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh, a five-month pregnant woman was made to clean the blood-soaked hospital bed on which her husband died.

The video of this act of the hospital has gone viral in almost all social media platforms. However later, the hospital gave a clarification on this saying that the woman wanted to collect blood sample of her husband. The Collector Harsh Singh, has issued a notice to the CMHO Dr. Ramesh Maravi and the the entire staff of the hospital that is the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Gardasari Bajag.

The woman’s husband was allegedly killed in an attack by miscreants. The clarification of the hospital was that, the woman sought a cloth to wipe the blood from the bed so that she could use it as proof of the amount of bleeding. The authorities of the hospital further clarified that sha had not been asked to clean the be. The hospital further took the plea that no complaint has been lodged by the woman nor her family.

