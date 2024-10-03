WATCH: Shocking! Doctor shot dead inside hospital in Delhi

Delhi: In a shocking incident on Thursday, a doctor was allegedly shot dead inside a hospital in New Delhi, said reports.

According to reports, a doctor identified as Javed Akhtar was shot dead inside Nima Hospital in Jaitpur under the Kalindi Kunj PS area.

As per hospital staff, two boys had come to the hospital with an injury, after dressing they had demanded to meet the doctor and shot him dead once they entered his cabin, said sources in Delhi Police.

Delhi Police told ANI, “During inquiry it was revealed that two boys, both about 16-17 years of age, came to the Nursing Home at the hospital. One of them asked to change the dressing of his injured toe.”

The police further said, “Dressing of this boy was also done the previous night in the same hospital. Yesterday after dressing by Md Kamil, both went to the cabin of Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS) for a prescription of medicine.”

“After some time, night nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Md. Kamil heard a gunshot. Gajala Parveen went towards the cabin of Javed Akhtar and found him in a pool of blood oozing from left side of his head. Prima facie it is a case of targeted killing as it is unprovoked and the assailants had done recce the previous night,” added the police.

WATCH:

