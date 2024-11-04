WATCH: Several feared dead as bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand, rescue operation underway

UPDATE:

In the Almora bus accident, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed to suspend the ARTO enforcement of the concerned area of ​​​​Pauri and Almora. The CM further directed to provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.

The Chief Minister directed the Commissioner Kumaon Division to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Kupi (Uttarakhand): In a tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand, several people have been feared to have lost their lives said reports on Monday. A Garwal Motors Users’ bus fell into a gorge near Kupi in Ramnagar at Pauri-Almora border. Several deaths and injuries have been feared. The search and rescue operations are underway.

The Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on his X handle, “Very sad news has been received about the casualties in the bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly.”

“The local administration and SDRF teams at the site of the incident are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers if required,” he further added.

The detailed reports in this regard is awaited.

