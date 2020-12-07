[Watch] Rajasthan Couple Gets Married In PPE Kits At Covid Centre

Bara (Rajasthan): During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been several changes and occasions and religious festivities have also been affected. But a couple from Rajasthan have found their happiness despite all the hurdles.

A couple tied the knot at Kelwara Covid Centre in Rajasthan’s Bara on Sunday wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits after the bride tested positive for COVID-19 on their wedding day.

The wedding which was captured in a video has gone viral on the social media platform and has set an example for others in the society.

In the video we can see that the couple were seated in front of the havan kund, following all the COVID-19 protocols, the priest was also spotted wearing a PPE suit. We can see the groom wearing a turban on the PPE kit am while the bride was wearing a face shield and gloves during the wedding rituals.

Watch the Video:

The video has garned 4.2k likes, 852 retweets with 239 comments.

