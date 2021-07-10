WATCH: Railway minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw hugs employee on finding out he is alumnus of his college

New Delhi: Two days after taking charge as the new Railways Minister, a video of Ashwini Vaishnaw hugging an employee after finding out that he is an alumnus of his college has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, Ashwini Vaishnaw is seen saying the employee “Aao aao gale lagte hain bhayi (come-on, give me a hug).”

The newly-appointed Minister also jokingly asked the employee to call him ‘boss’, which is how the juniors at the MBM Engineering College used to address their seniors.

Meet India’s Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw This is why India is in safe hands! pic.twitter.com/yhxdiytnJ2 — Mahesh Vikram Hegde 🇮🇳 (@mvmeet) July 9, 2021

On Wednesday, he has been appointed as the Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Ashwini Vaishnaw was inducted into the Union Cabinet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet reshuffle exercise.

Vaishnaw is a former IAS officer holding degrees from IIT Kanpur and Wharton Business School and a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Odisha since 2019.