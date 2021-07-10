WATCH: Railway minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw hugs employee on finding out he is alumnus of his college

By WCE 7
ashwini vaishnaw
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Two days after taking charge as the new Railways Minister, a video of Ashwini Vaishnaw hugging an employee after finding out that he is an alumnus of his college has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, Ashwini Vaishnaw is seen saying the employee “Aao aao gale lagte hain bhayi (come-on, give me a hug).”

The newly-appointed Minister also jokingly asked the employee to call him ‘boss’, which is how the juniors at the MBM Engineering College used to address their seniors.

Related News

Officials in Railway Minister’s office to work in two…

Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as new Minister of Railways

On Wednesday, he has been appointed as the Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Ashwini Vaishnaw was inducted into the Union Cabinet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet reshuffle exercise.

Vaishnaw is a former IAS officer holding degrees from IIT Kanpur and Wharton Business School and a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Odisha since 2019.

You might also like
Nation

Covid-19 lockdown extended for another week in Tamil Nadu

Nation

Educational institutions to reopen in different states as Covid-19 cases drop; See…

Nation

Covid-19 negative report mandatory for tourists going to Mussoorie

Nation

PM Modi to chair meeting with Council of Ministers on July 14

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.