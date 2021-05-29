New Delhi: The wife of Pulwama martyr Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, Nitika Kaul joined the Indian Army on Saturday and paid tribute to her husband.

The PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence shared the brief video on its official Twitter handle an wrote “ Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019. Today his wife Nitika Kaul dons Indian Army uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Army Cdr NC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders!.”

#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lt Gen Y K Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders! pic.twitter.com/ovoRDyybTs — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) May 29, 2021

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was martyred during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2018. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra for his sacrifice for the nation.

Six months after the death of her husband, Nikita cleared the Short Service Commission (SSC) exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview and was commissioned at Officers Training Academy (OTA) at Chennai for her training.

“I’ve experienced same journey he has been through. I believe he’s always going to be part of my life,” said Lieutenant Nikita Dhoundiyal.