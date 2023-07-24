Watch: Port Blair’s newly inaugurated airport’s ceiling collapses

The newly-inaugurated Veer Savarkar International Airport in Andaman and Nicobar Islands experienced a ceiling collapse on late Saturday.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Port blair airport
Image Credit: Twitter/ @AndamanNews

New Delhi: The newly-inaugurated Veer Savarkar International Airport in Andaman and Nicobar Islands experienced a ceiling collapse on late saturday, which was captured in a video circulating on social media.

According to the Airport Authority of India, the collapse occurred in a “false ceiling outside the terminal building” while making adjustments for CCTV work and alignment.

The authorities clarified that the heavy wind on the night of July 22 caused the false ceiling to dislocate from the bottom, affecting an area of approximately 10 square meters. However, they assured that the false ceiling inside the terminal building remained intact, and there was no damage to any installations within the terminal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal building just last week, with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also present at the event.

The spacious terminal, built at a cost of Rs 710 crore, spans an area of about 40,800 square metres and has the capacity to accommodate over 50 lakh passengers annually. This development is expected to significantly boost the tourism sector in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

You might also like
Nation

ACP allegedly shoots wife, nephew, then self in Pune, motives unclear

Nation

Yamuna continues to overflow, water levels cross danger mark

Nation

ASI begins Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque survey today

Nation

Go First suspends flights until July 25, due to operational reasons

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans