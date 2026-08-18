Watch! Narrow escape for biker as there is massive landslide in Kalimpong

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Kolkata: A biker had a narrow escape after a massive landslide sent rocks, mud and debris crashing onto a road in Bindu, West Bengal’s Kalimpong district.

The terrifying moment was captured on camera, where the rocks, mud and debris were seen crashing down without warning as the biker tried to get out of the path of the falling debris.

The landslide blocked a key road in the Bindu area and caused panic among travellers, with the sudden movement of rocks and dirt making the stretch particularly dangerous.

In the video, the road moments before a huge mass of rocks and dirt suddenly comes crashing down from the hillside. The biker is caught in the middle of the incident and appears to make a quick escape as the debris spreads across the route.

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Here is the video:

Today, a biker narrowly escaped as debris suddenly came crashing down on the road as a massive landslide was reported at Bindu in Kalimpong district, West Bengal, India. pic.twitter.com/tKD10yfgfm — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 17, 2026