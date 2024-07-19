Watch! Mumbai gym trainer hits man on head with wooden club

Mumbai: In a very astonishing incident, a 34-year-old gym trainer allegedly hit a 20-year-old man with a Mudgal (a wooden club used in akharas for exercise) in Mulund area of Mumbai. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

In The CCTV footage, it shows 20-year-old Yogesh Shinde was working out and a trainer was helping him. All of a sudden another trainer holding his wooden club approaches towards Shinde and hits him on his head. Yogesh was seen holding his head in pain and sitting down, while other people around him rushed towards the trainer and tried to stop and pushed him away.

Trainer attacks a 20-year-old gym member in Maharashtra’s Mulund. The man was hospitalised where his condition is reported to be stable. The accused was arrested.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/200ZOrbfI7 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 19, 2024

Shinde was immediately rushed to a hospital following the incident and is currently stable. He, however, suffered two fractures on his left side of the skull and is currently stable.

Some reports have said the trainer was offended over a joke Mr Shinde cracked, there is no confirmation yet on the reason behind the attack.

Later, Shinde filed a complaint against the gym trainer, who was arrested on charges of assault and causing serious injuries.