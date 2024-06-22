Watch: Minor girl students fall out of moving school van in Gujarat’s Vadodara, driver arrested

Vadodara: In a shocking incident, two minor girl students fell out of a moving school van in Manjalpur of Gujarat’s Vadodara. The driver of the van has been arrested following the incident. The incident has been captured in CCTV.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 11.45 am on Wednesday. As per the CCTV visuals, a white van full of students can be seen passing through a narrow street. As the vehicle is about to exit the CCTV frame, two girls were seen falling out of the moving van.

The locals present at the scene, immediately rushed to the spot and helped the injured girls. Following the incident, the video went viral over the internet raising concern over safety of the minor kids.

Reportedly, it is alleged that the driver’s negligence led to such incident. The driver failed to shut the van door properly, resulting in the girl student falling out.

Following the incident, the parents of the victims filed a complaint at the nearby police station. Based on the complaint, the cops have arrested the van driver and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

