WATCH: Minor boy and mother beaten up mercilessly by police in MP, see viral video

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): In an utterly shocking display of police brutality in Madhya Pradesh, a minor boy and his mother have been beaten up mercilessly.

According to reports, the video of the cruelty of the police station in-charge (SHO) and police staff with a 15-year-old boy and his mother from a Dalit family in Katni, Madhya Pradesh has become viral.

The video shows a group of police officers first beating up the child with a lathi and then leaving. Then a woman who is seen sitting and watching the entire act gets up from her seat and takes a thick stick and starts thrashing the mother of the boy.

The video minor boy and mother beaten up by police is indeed gruesome and shocking. This incident the cruelty and brutality of the police.

Relating to the matter of the alleged assault on the woman and the minor in the GRP Police Station of Katni, Additional SP Santosh Deheria said to ANI, “A video has gone viral on various social media groups where prima facie it seems to be a case of GRP Katni… We have not received any complaint in this regard and if a complaint is filed, the investigation will be carried out based on facts…”

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ENTIRE INCIDENT HERE:

मध्यप्रदेश के कटनी में दलित परिवार के 15 साल के बच्चे और उसकी मां के साथ थाना प्रभारी और पुलिस स्टॉफ की क्रूरता मानवता को झकझोर कर रख देने वाली है। यह घटना ना सिर्फ मप्र पुलिस की क्रूरता को दर्शाती है, बल्कि समाज में व्याप्त दलितों के प्रति हिंसा की मानसिकता को भी उजागर करती हैं। pic.twitter.com/30esDE2ifH — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) August 28, 2024