WATCH: Massive fire in Telangana, flames tending operations underway

Telangana: A massive fire in Telangana at a private scrap industry, a plastic manufacturing unit in Jeedimetla since yesterday afternoon. The fire tending operations are still underway.

According to reports, fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to still underway to control the fire that has been reported since yesterday in the factory.

Reports further said that, the Assistant District Fire officer Medchal-Malkajgiri, Srinivas said that the fire tending operations might continue till tomorrow. He further reported that the fire dousing team is removing the debris and is checking whether there is fire inside it. The work might continue till tomorrow he informed.

“Yesterday, 12 fire tenders were there, today eight are there. We still don’t know what caused the fire, everything will be investigated,” the Assistant District Fire officer further informed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There have been no casualties in the fire in Telangana, further reports added.

