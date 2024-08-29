WATCH: Massive fire in bus in Delhi, 40 passengers safely rescued

Delhi: A massive fire in bus in Delhi was seen on Thursday. The fire completely reduced the bus into ashes, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the fire in bus in Delhi broke out in a cluster bus at Jagatpuri bus stand earlier today. The area was cordoned off and all the 40 passengers in the bus were rescued.

Three fire tenders reached the spot immediately and extinguished the fire. No casualties or injuries were reported following the incident.

Station Officer (Fire), Anup Singh informed that, “We rushed to the spot and extinguished it. No casualties have been reported. Fire has been doused off. Driver says that the fire broke out through AC plant, through short circuit. It was completely charred due.” Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

