Watch: Man ties dog to scooter, drags for more than 1 km

Udupi: A shocking and inhumane incident has come to light in Shirva, a town in Kaup taluk of Karnataka where a man was seen dragging a dog over more than 1 km by tying it behind his scooter.

According to media reports, the inhuman incident occurred on the road in front of the Shirva gram panchayat building yesterday.

In the video, which has gone viral on Social media, a man, without a helmet, can be seen dragging a dead dog tied behind his motorbike for over a kilometer from St Mary’s Junction towards Manchakal.

As the incident sparked widespread outrage among the public and getting several complains from the people, police soon swung into action and started an investigation.

Police also registered a case under BNS Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal, which entails incarceration, or fine, or both) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. In course of probe, the accused was identified as Abdul Khader from Kombugudde.