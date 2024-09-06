WATCH: Man drugs woman, sexually assaults her on roadside in Ujjain, bystanders watch and record videos

By Sudeshna Panda
Man sexually assaults woman in Ujjain

Ujjain: In a shocking incident in broad daylight, a man was seen sexually assaulting a woman on the roadside in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. The man allegedly made the woman drink alcohol by promising to marry her and then raped her. He then fled the place after threatening her.

What is more shocking in the incident of the Ujjain rape is that, the bystanders stood there and watched the entire act, recorded it and made no attempt to rescue her. The video is being widely shared on all social media platforms. This crime happened in the busiest area of the city.

In the Ujjain rape case the CSP Om Prakash Mishra told ANI, “A video of an incident of rape at Koyla Phatak came to us. Immediate action was taken after reviewing the video, and the victim woman was brought to the police station.”

He further said that, “An FIR was filed based on her complaint…He made her drink alcohol and, under the influence, committed the crime…The police took immediate action, filed the FIR, and arrested the accused…”

