WATCH: Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal jumps from third floor!

By Sudeshna Panda
Maharashtra Deputy Speaker

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal allegedly jumped off from the third floor of the Mantralaya said reports on Friday.

According to reports, NCP leader Ajit Pawar faction MLA and deputy speaker Narhari Jhirwal jumped from the third floor of Maharashtra’s Mantralaya.

Reports further added that he later got stuck on the safety net. The step was allegedly taken during the ongoing protests against the ST reservation demand of the Dhangar community.

The police were present at the spot and detailed reports are awaited in this matter. An investigation is underway.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Also Read: Man jumps off upper floor of building in Mumbai, gets saved due to safety net, watch
You might also like

24-year-old dies after falling from moving train in Chennai, WATCH live video

Tirupati prasad row: Supreme Court orders formation of SIT under CBI supervision

21-year-old girl sexually assaulted by three men in Pune, see details

10 killed on the spot, 3 injured in accident in Uttar Pradesh as tractor collides…