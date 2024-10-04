WATCH: Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal jumps from third floor!

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal allegedly jumped off from the third floor of the Mantralaya said reports on Friday.

According to reports, NCP leader Ajit Pawar faction MLA and deputy speaker Narhari Jhirwal jumped from the third floor of Maharashtra’s Mantralaya.

Reports further added that he later got stuck on the safety net. The step was allegedly taken during the ongoing protests against the ST reservation demand of the Dhangar community.

The police were present at the spot and detailed reports are awaited in this matter. An investigation is underway.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: