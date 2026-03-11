Watch: long queue of auto-rickshaws at petrol pump in Kolkata

This comes following the tightening supply of auto-gas resulting in panic among people to buy fuel for their vehicles.

By Vaishnavi Verma
long queue of autos at petrol pump in kolkata
Photo: ANI/X

Kolkata: A long queue of auto-rickshaws are reportedly seen at petrol pumps in Kolkata today. It has also resulted in disruption of auto services in the city.

This has resulted in a huge gap in demand and supply of auto services in the city. It made people suffer to travel and wait at stands for long durations during the peak hours of the transportation services.

Watch the video here:

