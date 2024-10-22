WATCH: Karni Sena announces reward of Rs. 1 crore to kill Lawrence Bishnoi!

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In a recent development in the Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi controversy, the Karni Sena has announced a reward of Rs. 1 crore to kill Bishnoi. Reports say that, the Kshatriya Karni Sena has offered Rs. 1 crore to kill Lawrence after his gang claimed responsibility for the assassination of Baba Siddique.

The Rashtriya Adhyaksh of Kshatriya Karni Sena Parivar Dr Raj Shekhawat who describes himself as Ex. BSF (Part Of Kargil War & Anti Militancy Operations In Kashmir Valley 8 Yrs) on his verified X handle has issued a video statement.

WATCH THE VIDEO ISSUED BY Raj Shekhawat HERE:

सुन भडवे लॉरेन्स और सुनो लॉरेन्स के पालतू कुतो,

यह रेकी करना बंध करो और आमना सामना करो बुजदिलो, भड़वों अब की बात तुम्हारा पाला उस से पड़ा है जिनका मकसद सिर्फ समाज सेवा, राष्ट्र सेवा, धर्म की सेवा है ।

तुम और तुम्हारी गेंग इस राष्ट्र के लिए एक जहर है, सरकार तुम्हारा खात्मा 25… pic.twitter.com/uyhND6IRv3 — Dr Raj Shekhawat (@IAMRAJSHEKHAWAT) January 18, 2024

Ex-minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was reportedly shot dead in Mumbai, Maharashtra on October 12, 2024. As per reports, the senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was fired upon by unidentified miscreants. Soon, he was rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai Police said.

The miscreants had opened fire on Siddique and he had sustained two to three round bullet injury in his stomach. However, Lilavati hospital authorities later informed that the senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away. Police had detained three suspects in this connection. Later Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility of the gruesome act.