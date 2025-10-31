Watch! Karnataka BJP leader son thrashes toll staffer for asking him to pay toll fee

Bengaluru: BJP leader Vijugouda Patil’s son Samarthgouda and his friends allegedly assaulted and abused a staffer of toll booth at Kannoli on Vijayapura-Kalaburagi highway after being asked to pay the toll.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday at the Kannoli toll plaza. The video, widely circulated on social media, purportedly shows Samarthgouda, son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil, and his companions attacking and shouting at the staff member.

According to police, the group was traveling from Vijayapura to Sindagi. When stopped at the booth and asked to pay the toll, Samarthgouda allegedly challenged the staffer, stating, “Do you know who I am? I am the son of BJP leader Vijugouda Patil.”

When the toll worker replied, “Who is Vijugouda?”, the group allegedly began assaulting him. Other toll employees rushed to the spot and intervened before the situation escalated further.

Sangappa, who sustained injuries in the assault, was rushed to Sindagi taluk hospital.

Police have confirmed that an FIR is being registered and further investigation is underway.

Here is the video:

“Do you know who my father is?”

Karnataka BJP leader Vijayagouda Patil’s son Samarthgouda Patil thrashes toll staffer for asking him to pay toll fee & saying he doesn’t know who his father Vijayagouda was. Incident at the Vijayapura–Kalaburagi toll near Kannolli. pic.twitter.com/NV78bcD2x4 — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 30, 2025