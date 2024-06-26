Watch: Kangana-Chirag share light moments outside Parliament

New-Delhi: Union Minister Chirag Paswan and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared a candid moment while entering Parliament. A video has gone viral.

In the video, the two young leaders Kangana and Chirag were seen with all smiles and greeting each other with a ‘low five.’

The actor-turned-politician Chirag Paswan is is now a cabinet minister in charge of the food processing industries portfolio. He is the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan). A two-time MP from Jamui in Bihar, he now represents the state’s Hajipur seat.

Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut,  co-starred in the 2011 movie “Mile Na Mile Hum”.

Watch the video:

