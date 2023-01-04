WATCH: Jilted lover stabs girl ‘multiple times’ in Delhi, held in Haryana’s Ambala

New Delhi: A jilted lover, who stabbed a girl in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar was arrested by the police on Wednesday from Haryana’s Ambala. The accused has been identified as Sukhvinder Singh alias Sukha (22).

According to the an FIR of the incident, The victim woman in her complaint told the police that she was on her way to an education institute when the accused met her. Since she knew him she didn’t expect that he would attack her. The accused, on the pretext of discussing a matter, took her to a street and suddenly stabbed her.

“He wanted me to continue the friendship between us. I didn’t want to be in a relationship with him. We were friends, but due to some issue, I broke this friendship. Since then he was pressurizing me. On January 2, he met me and asked me to continue the friendship but when I refused he stabbed me,” the girl told the police.

During the police investigation, CCTV of the crime spot was also accessed in which the accused stabbed the girl 3-4 times.

#WATCH | A 22-year-old youth namely Sukhvinder arrested for stabbing a girl in Adarsh Nagar area on Jan 2. Both were friends &due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3-4 times.The girl is admitted to a hospital&her condition is stable: Delhi Police (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/VLMvdmWGuH — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023



The police said that after stabbing the girl, accused Sukhvinder Singh fled from the spot.

However, hearing the woman shouting, the locals in the area reached there and she was rushed to a nearby private clinic. She was later taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for further treatment as the injuries were serious.

“A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal C ode was registered and police began probing the incident. During the investigation, CCTV footage of the crime spot was examined. In one of the footage the whole act of the stabbing incident was captured. Through technical surveillance, it was found that the accused had absconded to Ambala from Delhi,” said Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest).

“Through the technical surveillance, it was found that the accused had absconded to Ambala from Delhi,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, a team was rushed to Ambala and apprehended him on Tuesday evening January 3. He is being brought from Ambala to Delhi,” the police said.

The condition of the victim is stable and currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. Further investigation is in underway, The officials said.

(Inputs From IANS)