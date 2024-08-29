WATCH: Huge 11-foot-long crocodile spotted in university campus in Gujarat

Vadodara (Gujarat): A huge 11-foot-long crocodile has been spotted in an university campus in Vadodara district of Gujarat, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the students of the university allegedly spotted the huge reptile and were shocked at the massive size. They immediately called the Forest Department.

The Forest Department personnel reached the spot and rescued the massive crocodile from the campus of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

WATCH THE VISUAL HERE:

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: Forest Department rescues the crocodile seen on the campus of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda pic.twitter.com/kDl3fFrz1r — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) August 29, 2024

The Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput told ANI, “… We have rescued ten crocodiles in the last five days. Two have been released and eight are still with us. We will release them when the water level of the river decreases…”

He also added, “Today, we rescued a 14-foot crocodile from a house near Kamnath Mahadev temple, one from near the Ratri Bazar and an 11-foot crocodile from the Zoology Department of the MS University…”

Earlier on August 7, a huge crocodile was spotted roaming on the road in Uttar Pradesh recently. The video had gone viral on social media that shows the crocodile crawling on a lane while people are running for life. A man was even seen kicking the reptile in its tail.

Reports later said that the Forest department officials were soon informed after the crocodile was seen on the road. The officials rushed to the spot and rescued the huge reptile and took it away with them. Later, it was reportedly released into its natural habitat.