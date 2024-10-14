WATCH: How Shantanu Naidu explains cops who he is on Ratan Tata’s funeral, video goes viral

Mumbai: On October 10 the day on which the mortal remains of Ratan Tata was being taken for funeral, his closest aide Shantanu was seen escorting the vehicle in a bike. But there was a glitch in the entire incident.

As the Mumbai cops provided clearance in the roads for the carcade with the mortal remains if Ratan Tata, they stopped Shantanu. Shantanu Naidu had to explain to cops who he is on the day of Ratan Tata’s funeral. The video of the entire incident has gone viral and has been widely shared on the internet.

In the video Shantanu is seen showing his identity card that he is an employee of Tata Group and explaining patiently to the cops. Later, he was allowed by the cops to ride his bike and escort the vehicle.

On the day of the demise of noted industrialist Ratan Tata Shantanu Naidu his closest aide had share an emotional and moving post and had written, “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse 🤍”

Shantanu Naidu shared yet another heartwarming note for industrialist Ratan Tata on his LinkedIn page in which he thanked Mumbai cops for the emotional support and hugs along with a picture of a cop hugging him.

It is worth mentioning here that, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata was cremated with full state honours at Maharashtra’s Worli on October 10 (Thursday). He was also given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Mumbai Police after his mortal remains were brought to a crematorium in Worli for final rites.

WATCH HOW SHANTANU NAIDU EXPLAINS COPS WHO HE IS: