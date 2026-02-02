Watch! Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: IAF rescues paralysed elderly woman from 9,000 ft

Advertisement

New-Delhi: Amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Sunday airlifted an 85-year-old paralyzed woman to evacuate her from Himachal Pradesh’s Dhanderwari as roads were completely blocked and no medical help was available.

The woman was safely airlifted from an altitude of 9,000 feet and flown to Chandigarh. As per officials, timely medical attention stabilised her condition.

“An IAF Cheetah helicopter undertook an urgent medical evacuation of an 85 Year-old paralysed woman from Dhanderwari, Himachal Pradesh (9,000 ft AMSL) to Chandigarh,” Indian Air Force wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Advertisement

In the video, shared by Indian Air Force on X showed the woman being carried on a stretcher to the Cheetah helicopter amid heavy snowfall. Visuals also showed the helipad shrouded with snow.

An IAF Cheetah helicopter undertook an urgent medical evacuation of an 85 Year-old paralysed woman from Dhanderwari, Himachal Pradesh (9,000 ft AMSL) to Chandigarh. This was after snowfall blocked all roads. The life-saving mission was completed in snowfall, and low visibility.… pic.twitter.com/u1bewb6lgh — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 1, 2026