Watch! Ghaziabad juice seller mixing urine with juice and serving to customers, arrested

Ghaziabad: In a piece of shocking news, a Ghaziabad juice vendor was found mixing urine with juices and serving them to customers.

The incident was reported from the Indirapuri area. The vendor has been identified as Amir Khan and his assistant minor Kaif.

As per reports, the customers caught the shop operator red-handed while he was mixing urine with the juice and beat him up. They immediately called on the police and then handed him over to the police.

When the police reached the spot and searched the shop, they found an one litre can filled with human urine. When asked, the shopkeeper could not give any satisfactory answer to the presence of urine in the shop. As a result, police arrested Amir Khan and his minor assistant.

The police have registered an FIR in this case and further investigation is underway and have sent the can for analysis.

Here is the video: