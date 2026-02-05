Watch! Gas-filled balloons explode inside lift in Goregaon building

Advertisement

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a gas filled balloons led to an explosion in the lift of the building in Mumbai’s Goregaon. Three people had a miraculous escape, while two of them suffered burns. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV camera installed inside the lift.

The incident took place on February 2 in Anmol Tower in Mumbai’s Goregaon.

According to CCTV footage, a 21-year-old woman stepped into a residential building lift in Mumbai, carrying a trolley. Moments later, a man entered carrying a plastic bag stuffed with balloons for a birthday celebration, followed by another young man with a backpack. After a few seconds, the balloons burst, causing an explosion.

All three occupants inside the lift managed to escape before the fire could intensify. Two of them suffered minor burn injuries.

Advertisement

After the incident, a case of negligence against the owner of the shop under Sec 125 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Later, the police are investigating the matter.

Here is the video:

Gas-filled balloons catch fire and explode inside lift in Mumbai residential apartment, Goregaon! 😳 It could have been worse.. Where’s safety, security, checks and balances? pic.twitter.com/t5nGrCEqQD — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 4, 2026