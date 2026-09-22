Watch! Fishermen Rescue Baby Elephant Swept Away by Teesta River

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Kolkata: A video is going viral on social media in which one can see a heartwarming rescue in West Bengal, where two fishermen saved an elephant calf that was being swept away in the Teesta River.

The incident took place near the Malbazar of Jalpaiguri district in Bengal’s northern region. The fishermen were fishing in the river when they noticed the elephant calf struggling in the strong current.

According to forest department sources, an elephant herd was trying to cross the Teesta river at around 8.30 am on Friday. But a calf got separated from its mother and washed away four kilometres near the Teesta barrage.

After seeing the elephant being carried away by the water, the fishermen turned their boat towards it. They followed the calf for around three kilometres through the strong current before reaching it.

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The fishermen then safely pulled the elephant out of the river and brought it to the shore. They informed the local forest department about the incident.

Forest officials reached the spot and took charge of the newborn after the rescue. The officials eventually identified the mother and helped to reunite the elephant calf.

Here is the video

Such an amazing work. These are heroes. Yesterday a small calf of 3–4-days was swept away by the Teesta River near Gajoldoba and found several kilometres downstream. While mother was looking after it. See how it was saved by fisherman and united with the help of forest staff. pic.twitter.com/LDxJVERvpn — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 22, 2026