Watch: Fire breaks out at Delhi coaching centre, students climb down the building

New-Delhi: A fire broke out at a coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi on Thursday. The incident was caught on camera where several students were seen climbing down the building with the support of wires.

On being informed about the fire, 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. All the persons have been rescued from the building.

The fire fighting operation concluded. Till now no major injuries have been reported, informed Delhi Fire Department.

The flame spread after the electric board installed on the ground floor of the four-storey building caught fire.

In a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows.