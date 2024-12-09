WATCH: Extreme snowing in Kashmir’s Badgam, cars seen skidding off roads

Kashmir: Heavy snowing has been experienced in Kashmir’s Badgam. The visuals of cars skidding off and people enjoying has become viral and is being widely shared on social media.

People gathered and sat around lighting fire as cold wave gripped the Kashmir valley and mercury dipped to sub-zero temperatures in Srinagar on Monday. The winter season in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, are known for their extreme cold and scenic beauty.

The cold weather in Srinagar is also marked by “Chillai-Kalan,” a 40-day period of intense cold from December 21 to January 31— when temperatures are at their lowest, and the region experiences the heaviest snowfall. Locals often huddle around traditional “kangris” (firepots) to keep warm, and the famous Wazwan feast is enjoyed in cozy indoor settings.

To cope with the extreme cold, locals wear Pashmina shawls, woolen garments, and traditional woolen caps. Heavy winter jackets, gloves, and boots are essential for anyone visiting or living in Srinagar during the winter months. Srinagar offers both a magical experience for tourists and a harsh but beautiful season for locals, with its blend of cultural traditions, scenic landscapes, and challenges posed by the cold.

Meanwhile, as winter chill sets in for the season, Shimla—the state capital of Himachal Pradesh lay covered in a blanket of snow. Visuals from Shimla show snowflakes accumulate on tree branches and leaves, creating a picturesque “snow-covered” look and giving the trees a delicate, frosty appearance.

A layer of snow settled on the surfaces of vehicles that were parked outside. Earlier on Sunday, scenic heights of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh were shrouded in white after the district received snowfall. The Machil sector in JK’s Kupwara district also received fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday. The charm of a snow-covered region lies not only in its visual appeal but also in the tranquil atmosphere it creates, offering a sense of solitude, wonder, and the timeless beauty of nature. (With Inputs From: ANI)

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: