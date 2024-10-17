Watch! Domestic help mixes urine in dough to make rotis in Ghaziabad, later arrested

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old domestic help allegedly mixes urine in the flour dough to make chapatis for her employer in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The woman, identified as Reena, was arrested by the police following a complaint by one of her employers.

The incident came to light when the complainant recorded a video of Reena urinating in a utensil and then mixing it with the flour.

Here is the Video

As per reports, the members of the family started falling ill continuously. Initially, the family couldn’t figure out why they were falling sick. After some doubts, they decided to install camera in the kitchen and record the video.

The video left the family members in shock and found that she was urinating into the cooking vessels and then using the water to prepare the meals for the family. They immediately filed complaint against Reena. Police have registered an FIR in this case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

During questioning, Reena admitted to the incident, stating that her employer used to keep a close watch on her and often shouted at her for small mistakes. Angered over this, she mixed urine with the flour several times to make rotis.