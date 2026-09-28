Watch: Cop clings to moving SUV for 40 km to stop smugglers

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Coimbatore: A dramatic police chase in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore saw a head constable cling to the roof of a moving SUV for nearly 40 kilometres as three suspected gutkha smugglers attempted to flee a vehicle-checking operation.

The incident began in the early morning when Kovilpalayam police, acting on information about the transportation of banned tobacco products, attempted to stop a Karnataka-registered SUV near Vilankurichi.

The driver allegedly accelerated instead of stopping.

Head Constable M Velmurugan managed to climb onto the vehicle and held on to its roof rails as the SUV sped towards Avinashi. Police teams and a highway ambulance joined the pursuit, while authorities also alerted personnel along the route.

The chase continued for around 40 km before police finally intercepted the vehicle near the Coimbatore-Tiruppur border.

The three occupants were arrested after attempting to flee from the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Babu Dhara, 27, Rajesh, 23, and Suresh, 20. Police recovered a large quantity of banned gutkha and other tobacco products from the SUV.

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Reports differ on the exact quantity seized, with figures ranging from more than 100 kg to around 300 kg.

Police said the suspects were allegedly transporting the tobacco products from Bengaluru to Coimbatore.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the consignment and its intended recipients.

Watch the video here:

An Indian police officer clung to the roof of a gutka smuggler’s car for nearly 40 km in Coimbatore, holding on for dear life to ensure the suspects didn’t escape justice, ending in a dramatic arrest! pic.twitter.com/SkSQmY0s07 — Chicken (@Decapolis_11) September 27, 2026