Watch: Chattisgarh CM Baghel gets whipped as part of ritual on ‘Gauri-Gaura Puja

Bhilai: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was seen getting whipped as part of ritual on Gauri Gaura puja in Durg on Friday.

The video has gone viral on social media.

In a video, CM Baghel is wearing a turban and a Kurta Pyjama, he is seen standing with one of his arms stretched as a man whips him off. Loud music, combined with the dhols , is also heard playing in the background.

It is believed that bearing blows on the hand on occasion of Gauri-Gaura puja evades evil and brings prosperity to the state.

This beautiful tradition is celebrated for prosperity of all the citizens, Chattisgarh CM said, as quoted by ANI.