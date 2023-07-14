WATCH: Chandrayaan 3 launch event LIVE right here

New Delhi: India is all set to launch its third Lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3 in less than 30 minutes. LVM -3 is all kept ready to carry on with the Chandrayaan-3 Mission today at 2.35 pm from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

India’s heavy-lift rocket LVM3 weighing 642 tons will carry Chandrayaan3 and inject it into space at around 16 minutes after take off. The satellite will travel in an elliptical path ensuring its correct path to reach the moon in a month’s time travelling a three lakh 84 thousand kilometre distance. The lander carried by the spacecraft is expected to make a soft landing after thirty days.

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will help the Chandrayaan-3 mission by providing ground station support from various ground stations across the world. ESA will support the mission through the ESOC mission control centre in Germany, and the Kourou ground station in French Guiana, and NASA will support the mission through the NASA Deep Space Network.

