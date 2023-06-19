WATCH: Bus accident in Tamil Nadu, 70 people injured

Nation
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Pic Credits: ANI

Tamil Nadu: In a shocking bus accident in Tamil Nadu, two buses met with a head-on collision in Tamil Nadu on June 19 that is Monday.

According to reports, around 70 people were injured in a collision between two private buses. The incident has taken place in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district.

The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital. The front portion of the two vehicles was completely damaged in the accident, said reliable reports.

The exact cause of the accident is however yet to be ascertained. Initial reports however suggest that the tyre of one of the buses got burst and the driver lost control over the bus. It went and directly hit a bus coming from the opposite side.

The locals were shocked at the enormity of the accident, but immediately rushed to the spot to save those who have been injured in the incident.

The police has rushed to the spot and is investigating into the matter. Further detailed reports are awaited related to this matter.

