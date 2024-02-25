Watch breathtaking visuals of Lucknow new t3 terminal at CCS international airport

Lucknow: Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of the newly constructed terminal at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Mahindra wrote, “That’s Lucknow airport?? Will take the city’s reputation for traditional hospitality to new heights… Bravo. Looking forward to visiting the city again now.”

That’s Lucknow airport?? Will take the city’s reputation for traditional hospitality to new heights… Bravo. Looking forward to visiting the city again now…pic.twitter.com/X64Ld3z3iG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 24, 2024

Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, also took to his social media and shared the video and wrote, “Breathtaking visuals of new T3 Terminal at CCS International Airport, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh”.

The construction of the new passenger terminal (T3) at Lucknow’s CCSI Airport was announced in 2018 by then Minister of Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu. The terminal includes a spacious basement, a corridor connecting T2 and 13 terminals, and aims to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually.

The estimated construction cost is Rs 1,383 crore. The new terminal features 75 check-in counters, 18 check-in kiosks, 30 lifts, and five escalators. The design and interiors, led by Pascal and Watson, showcase the culture and heritage of Uttar Pradesh. Additional facilities include a multi-storey parking space for 1,500 vehicles