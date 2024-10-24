WATCH: Bioluminescence in Chennai beach mesmerizes locals, social media flooded with posts

Chennai: Bioluminescence in Chennai beach mesmerized locals, people could not believe that they were witnessing this rare phenomena in the beach. People shared various pictures and videos on almost all social media handles.

What is bioluminescence?

The light emitted by a bioluminescent organism is produced by energy released from chemical reactions occurring inside (or ejected by) the organism. While the functions of bioluminescence are not known for all animals, typically bioluminescence is used to warn or evade predators), to lure or detect prey, and for communication between members of the same species, wrote National Ocean Service on its official website.

See how the internet reacted to this beautiful bioluminescence in Chennai

“One of the most magical things that I have ever seen – bioluminescence on the coasts of Chennai last night,” wrote a user called Rukmini S.

The Tree Foundation wrote on X, “The bioluminescence is still visible on the waters off the Chennai coast. We hear the excited voices of the people enjoying this visual treat.”

A user by the name of High peak Extreme wrote, “Witnessing Bioluminescence for the First Time in Chennai Beaches.”

“Captured just a glimpse of nature’s magic ✨📷 The bioluminescent waves lit up the night like a dream, an unforgettable sight! wrote ManiDeep.

Chennai Weatherman wrote, ” Glowing waters spotted along Chennai’s coast? 🌊✨ It’s bioluminescene from Noctiluca scintillans! A study found these blooms were triggered by rainfall, cooler waters, and nutrient runoff. Beautiful at night, but they can lower oxygen and disrupt marine life. 🐟”

WATCH THE BEAUTIFUL VIDEO HERE :

Bio luminescence happening in #Chennai beaches the last two days. Have been witnessing this with full moon 😍😍😍😍 I love this city ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z9HbBl2Wxm — Bhavani Ravi (@BhavaniRavi_) October 19, 2024

