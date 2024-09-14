Watch! Bengaluru man gives open rape threats to woman, “called her, mother prostitutes”

Bengaluru: In another shocking incident, a Bengaluru man gave open rape threats to a woman on a busy road. The woman claimed that the altercation took place after the man’s auto-rickshaw dangerously sped past her car, nearly causing a collision with two other vehicles.

The woman shared her ordeal on social media and even claimed that the man in his 20’s insulted her and her mother by calling them ‘prostitutes’ and also made vulgar gestures. The man allegedly made comments on how he would have intercourse with them and showed how he would perform ‘oral pleasure’ on the women.

“Was driving along Kathriguppe road today. An auto zoomed in from the left to the extreme right and almost crashed into 2 cars, causing a pileup. All I could do was honk and then pass by it. The driver in the auto kept quiet because he knew he was driving like a maniac. But there was a young man in the auto who walked up to me when the signal turned red,” the woman, who goes by “Satansthots”, on Reddit said.

She added, “He cursed me, my mother, and my entire family out. In beautiful, colourful language. He called us both prostitutes, explained in detail about all the positions we would have intercourse with men in, and then showed me how he would give me oral pleasure (with his tongue between his fingers). He was probably all of 21 or 22, and he got angry because of 2 people honking at the auto that he was in.”

The woman even alleged that the man tried to break the window of her car, attempted to force open the door, and issued death and rape threats to the women.

“He tried breaking my window and prying open my door. With 30 others watching him. He seemed to have assumed that I didn’t know the language, so his insults got even more colourful until the signal turned green, and he said that he would kill me and my entire family after raping us if the video I recorded of his misbehaviour ever got out,” she added.

Taking it to X, the woman also shared videos she had recorded from her car.

@BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic while you think your city’s safe, here’s what’s happening in broad daylight. The auto this guy was in turned right without any indication, and around 3 people almost crashed into him. I honked once. For 10 seconds. pic.twitter.com/slH2Q1Eqx1 — Satan (@satanicthots) September 12, 2024

Later, in response to the woman’s social media posts, the Bengaluru police arrested the auto driver for reckless driving and has also apprehended the man who issued open rape threat to the woman.

The incident comes days after a Bengaluru woman alleged that she faced harassment and was physically assaulted by an auto driver after she cancelled the ride booked through an app.