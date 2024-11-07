WATCH: Bengaluru influencer molested by 10-year-old at BTM Layout

Bengaluru: In a video posted on micro blogging site, X, a Bengaluru-based influencer has shared her ordeal of allegedly facing assault on the streets of BTM Layout at the hands of a 10-year-old here on Tuesday.

The influencer, identified as Neha Biswal while returning after a tiring day at office was seen recording a video for her content when a boy cycling from the other side, groped her. This shameful incident was caught on camera.

In the video she posted on X, she added a clip where the boy had assaulted her. She went on,” I was returning from office and video blogging (vlogging) when the boy came from behind. On seeing me he advanced for a while on his cycle and then took a U-turn. He mimicked me while I was recording and then thrust his hand on me.”

“I was shocked by the encounter, but what shocked me even more was some of the onlookers’ reaction who asked me to let the child go because of his age”, said the content creator with four lakh followers on Instagram.

Biswal was seen sobbing as she narrated the incident on camera. She said she does not feel safe anymore. However, the boy excused himself saying he lost balance and accidentally brushed against her.

The video posted on Wednesday on X has gained over 163.1K views with mixed reactions from the netizens. One user commented ,”Can’t trust Northies. Why she sharing her ordeal on social media, wants to defame Bengaluru name, she can easily file a complaint…”

Another comment read,” What’s worse is the local people in comments justifying the act and arguing it’s fake and bringing in the language angle I am myself am a kannadiga and I am ashamed to see that we have such perverts hiding in plain sight and acting all chauvinistic. It’s a sorry state.”