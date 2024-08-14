Watch! Asiatic Lions, Dogs faceoff, Gate is separating them in Gujarat

Amreli: On a scary night, two lions and two dogs faced off at a cowshed in Savarkundla in Gujarat’s Amreli, some 70 kilometres from the famous Gir National Park. A video has gone viral on social media.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV installed at the gates of one resident of Amreli.

In the video, a lion was seen approaching the gate and suddenly a dog barged from the other side of the gate. Another dog came into the scene and started barking at the predators and alerted people around. Another lion came into the scene and tried to break the gate with full force.The gates break open and the dogs back off. However, they were unable to harm each other.

After the face-off, the lions ran into the bushes. One of the dogs steps out along with a guard who was holding a torchlight. The guard opens the gate and checks for any movement outside. He returns back and locks the gate.

Watch the video: