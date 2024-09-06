Watch: Angry man sets Tehsildar’s vehicle on fire over refusal of police to receive mother’s complaint

By Pratyay
Man sets Tehsildar vehicle on fire
Image Credit: X/ Times Now

In a shocking incident, a man from Chitradurga in Karnataka has set the official vehicle of Tehsildar on fire as he was angry over the police’s refusal to file complaint of his mother.

The man is identified as Prithviraj and he set the vehicle of Challakere tehsildar on fire by pouring petrol on it, reported India Today. However, the situation was handled efficiently by the office staff as they quickly extinguished the flames.

Prithviraj was detained by the police over his action and a case was registered against him for multiple offences including damaging government property and vandalising vehicle.

According to sources, Prithviraj, a private company employee in Bengaluru went missing during a trip in July. As his mother was not able to contact him she tried to file a police complaint at the Challakere police station on July 2. However, the complaint was not received. Prithviraj later visited the police station on July 23 and tried to confront the police.

Another case was registered against him on August 14 for setting fire to a bike near Vihaan Soudha.

Also Read: WATCH: Man Drugs Woman, Sexually Assaults Her On Roadside In Ujjain, Bystanders Watch And Record…

