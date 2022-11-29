Watch: Andhra CM sister Sharmila’s car towed away while she was in it

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

Hyderabad: In a dramatic scene, YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy’s sister was towed away by the police as she participated in a protest against the Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s government.

The high drama took place on the streets of Hyderabad’s streets on Tuesday.

YS Sharmila was also detained from Somajiguda after she tried to go to Pragathi Bhavan to gherao the chief minister’s residence.

Related News

WATCH: Heart Wrenching! Andhra man carries son’s body…

Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed, 45 injured in bus accident in…

Now hijab row erupts at Andhra college after Karnataka

AP reports 2 more Omicron cases, tally reaches 4

As soon as she sat in her car, police brought a crane and dragged the vehicle through the streets of Hyderabad.

The windshields of the Toyota Fortuner were being smashed by activists of the of the Bharat Rashtra Smithi (BRS).

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.